Colder and breezy weather has returned to Acadiana this Monday. Wind chills are in the 30s to 20s to start the day off. More chilly and breezy conditions are expected during the afternoon as highs near the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Milder and sunny weather is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

We are tracking a heavy rain threat for Thursday as models are showcasing widespread showers and storms for Acadiana, throughout much of the day. The GFS Model is showing 2″ to 4″ of rainfall for much of the area. There will be a low threat for severe weather and a low risk for Flash Flooding as isolated areas could see 4″ inches of rain or more in a short period of time.