A few lingering showers and pockets of mist continue to linger this Black Friday morning. Our weather will improve through the day as skies turn mostly sunny this afternoon. A cold and cloudy morning is followed by a milder and sunnier afternoon as temperatures reach into the mid-60s.

Sunshine continues on Saturday along with warmer weather as highs climb into the upper 60s. Scattered rain makes a comeback Sunday as rain chances increase to 60%.