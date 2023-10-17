Acadiana is starting colder this Tuesday morning as temperatures settle into the mid-40s. A few areas north of I-10 could reach the upper 30s. The afternoon looks perfect as we turn comfortably mild under mostly sunny skies. Highs today should reach near 75° as winds will stay much lighter compared to yesterday. Overnight lows will return to the upper 40s to low 50s for tomorrow morning.

Warmer and more humid weather is expected to build into Acadiana for the latter of the workweek. Drier air makes a comeback this weekend but hotter weather remains as highs approach the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday.