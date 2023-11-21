Acadiana is drying out this Tuesday morning as temperatures slowly fall into the mid to upper 50s. Chillier, breezy, and cloudy weather is expected throughout the day as temperatures will only get back into the lower 60s. Northerly winds will gust over 25 mph at times. Clouds will stay stubborn but we are not expecting any showers or storms.

Unfortunately, the next rain chance returns on Thanksgiving as scattered showers look possible for much of the day. Otherwise, the weather looks chilly and cloudy with temperatures in the mid-50s.