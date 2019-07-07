Chances of tropical formation in Gulf increasing, what you need to know

The National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor a shortwave impulse currently located across northern Alabama and Georgia. This entity will continue to work southeastward through the next 48 hours, towards northern Florida. Thereafter, a ridge of high pressure will build to its east, cutting it off from the main trough and leaving it lingering across the eastern Gulf. With the disturbance over very warm waters and in a very moist environment, indications are that this mid-level system could work its way down to the surface, with a broad low pressure developing by Wednesday/Thursday.

This will be when tropical formation will be possible. The NHC has increased development odds to 50% and I agree with that assessment, based off an increase in model support and the favorable environment that will be in place. The upper-level environment over the Gulf will feature a trough over the western Caribbean and an upper-level low across south Texas. Both of these entities will help to ventilate the area, leading to a low wind shear environment.

Eventual strength and track are both very hard to pin down this early in the game. I would love to see where the feature emerges over the Gulf before I can establish any kind of forecast confidence. This will matter greatly in this type of setup, as a location difference of 50-100 miles could make a huge difference in the eventual track of the potential system. The latest GFS model emerges the system over the eastern Gulf briefly Thursday and Friday, before moving it northeastward into Florida by the weekend.

The European model, however, shows the system emerging more over open water, which lessens the influence of a trough of low pressure to its north. This causes the storm to drift westward through the weekend. I believe the reason for the big forecast difference is the consolidation further west on the European model and also the weaker trough on the European model.

The trough is stronger on the GFS model, which coupled with the further eastward placement, causes the storm to get absorbed and tug to the northeast.

It’s impossible to know which solution will verify, but it does set up quite a global model battle. A similar situation occurred in 2012 when we had Tropical Storm Debby in the Gulf. The GFS model was showing Florida, while the European model was drifting the storm westward towards Louisiana. The GFS model eventually won out, as Debby moved into Florida. Models have improved greatly since then and it’s a new GFS model, so it will be interesting to see which model wins out. Sooner or later, you’ll see one of the models give and begin to trend towards the other one. This, along with the storm actually developing, will increase forecast confidence. As intensity models stand now, center location may not be a huge factor as the heaviest rain will likely be east and northeast of a large disorganized tropical system. The upper-level environment is very favorable though, so this one will have to be watched for quick organization if it does indeed develop. With all of this going on, the local forecast later in the week will be tricky. If the European model verifies, of course, heavy rain will be in the forecast.

If the GFS model verifies, a continuation of hot and dry conditions would be expected.

Stay tuned!