Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

BREAKING: Two tornadoes confirmed and rated across Acadiana

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KLFY) The National Weather Service (NWS) in Lake Charles has concluded its storm survey and has determined that two tornadoes touched down across Acadiana on Sunday.

One of the tornadoes was in Allen parish, rated an EF1 with winds of 100 mph. This one occurred near Oakdale and Oberlin. Its path length was 4.3 miles and it was 25 yards wide. This tornado began at 5:41pm five miles southwest of Oakdale and concluded at 5:49pm seven miles south of Oakdale.

The most notable tornado was the Richard/Church Point tornado in Acadia parish.

This one was rated an EF3 with winds of 150 mph. Its path length was 4 miles and it was 100 yards wide. This tornado caused nine injuries and one fatality. It began five miles northwest of Church Point at 8:34pm and concluded one mile northwest of Church Point at 8:41pm.

The tornado picked one home off its pilings and threw it 50 yards to its south, according to the NWS. The survey also found four other mobile homes were destroyed, including two which were flipped in the air and separated from their frame. Another rolled over the top of an SUV, and the fourth was pulled off its blocks and had significant structural damage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
67°F A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
67°F A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar