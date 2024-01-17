Another bitterly cold start across Acadiana as temperatures have fallen into the teens this Wednesday morning. Fortunately, winds are lighter but wind chills are still around 10°. Sunny skies are back along with slightly milder temperatures in the afternoon as we climb into the mid-40s. A hard freeze is not expected tonight.

A burst of warmer weather arrives tomorrow with isolated showers. Colder air quickly returns for the weekend as highs will only be in the 40s. More hard freezes are possible on Friday and Saturday nights.