A front is in the process of moving through the area this morning. Temperatures will drop later on this morning, getting into the 60s, before rising back into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees later this afternoon. We’ll also see mostly sunny skies throughout the day, giving us great viewing of the solar eclipse.

This solar eclipse will be happening shortly after the Noon hour. At 12:03 pm, the eclipse will be at its maximum, with the sun about 80% covered by the moon. It’s called a ‘Ring-of-fire’ eclipse due to the position of the moon in its orbit around the Earth. The moon is not large enough to cover the totality of the sun, so the sun appears as a ring of fire in the sky during peak coverage. It is dangerous to look at this event directly without the proper protection for the eyes. You need solar filter glasses or telescopes. The UL Lafayette Science Museum in downtown Lafayette will have these items available.

A secondary front moves in tomorrow, giving us another round of cooler air on Sunday and Monday. Highs in the low-mid 70s Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Lows could be in the upper 40s both Monday and Tuesday!