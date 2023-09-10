Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s this morning with cooler and drier air continuing to filter southward! Highs will reach the lower 90s for this afternoon with mostly sunny skies continuing.

The coolest morning will be tomorrow as lows could dip into the mid-upper 60s! It’ll be our first sign of Fall, and you’ll definitely feel it as you step out the door to start your workweek.

There are still some hot temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid-90s, but sunshine will continue.

Moisture returns by mid-week and rain chances increase Thursday and Friday as another front sets up to our north and multiple upper-level pieces of energy move overhead. The highest rain chance looks to be on Friday.

TROPICS

Tropics remain very active with both Hurricane Lee and Tropical Storm Margot across the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Margot will continue to move northward and remain an Atlantic system.

Hurricane Lee has been weakened by shear and remains a category-two storm. It looks to strengthen, however, through the early parts of the week as it continues westward.

A turn to the north is expected down the line, nearing Bermuda as a weaker hurricane by the middle of the upcoming week.