HOUSTON (KIAH) — As of 3 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service reports that the anticipated cold front pushed through the region bringing wind chill values down to freezing in the city of Houston and into the 20s up in College Station. These values will likely not climb back above freezing until Friday or even Saturday afternoon.

KIAH

As of now, the main winter weather threat will be freezing rain and sleet, with the highest chances over the Brazos Valley area. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Brazos, Burleson, Houston, and Madison counties from 6 a.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday with ice accumulations of an eighth of an inch possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday for Washington, Grimes, Colorado and Austin counties, with ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch possible. A secondary segment of Winter Weather Advisory has been added to include Trinity, Walker, San Jacinto, Montgomery, Waller, inland Harris, Wharton, inland Jackson and Fort Bend counties, starting at 2 p.m. Thursday. Ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch will be possible over these locations.

KIAH

It is worth to mention that the greatest threat for icing across Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Wharton and Jackson should remain over the western most portions of these counties. Wind Chill Advisories and Hard Freeze Warnings will likely be issued for the next forecast update.

KIAH

Very cold temperatures will be another concern. Thursday’s high temperatures will only climb into the mid 30s to mid 40s inland, and from the upper 40s to low 50s along the islands. Temperatures will gradually plummet into the 20s to low 30s by Thursday night.

A similar trend in temperatures is possible Friday and Friday night. Also expect breezy to windy conditions Thursday into Friday morning. The combination of gusty north winds and cold temperatures will lead to wind chill values from the teens to low 20s, with the coldest readings Thursday and Friday nights.