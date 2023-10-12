Drier weather is back in Acadiana this Thursday along with slightly cooler temperatures this morning as we dip into the upper 50s. Patchy fog is possible too, along with a few areas of dense fog. Warmer and humid weather is in the forecast for the afternoon as skies turn partly cloudy. Highs will be in the lower 80s with no threat for rain.

Friday turns even hotter and muggier but a strong cold front will move through the area tomorrow night. Much cooler and less humid weather arrives this weekend along with sunny skies.