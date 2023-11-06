Areas of dense fog are across parts of Acadiana this Monday morning. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9:00 a.m. Besides the fog, temperatures are in the low to mid-50s making for cool conditions outside. Another warm and quiet afternoon is expected later today as highs near 84°.

Rain chances stay slim to none through much of the workweek. The next cold front is set to arrive in our area on Friday and could bring in scattered showers and storms followed by cooler weather for the weekend.