Temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s this morning, but will be warming up into the lower 60s later this afternoon. We’ll see partly cloudy skies, with clouds increasing later tonight and tomorrow.

We’ll fall into the mid-30s tomorrow morning, with the possibility of a light freeze across northern Acadiana and into central Louisiana. Temperatures rebound slightly, getting into the upper 30s to lower 40s before the Arctic front arrives, especially across the I-10 corridor and areas to the south. The forecast gets tricky across northern Acadiana tomorrow as temperatures may hover close to the freezing mark throughout the day. All of Acadiana will fall below freezing during the afternoon and evening, but this is important due to the precipitation that will be moving in through the day.

We could see two rounds of precipitation, one coming in earlier in the day and another coming in later in the evening. Across northern Acadiana, the first one could come in as freezing rain, while the first round will be mostly rain for areas along and south of I-10. The second round will likely be light freezing rain for all of Acadiana as temperatures will be at, or slightly below, freezing.

Ice accumulation, if any, will range from 0.01-0.10,” which is enough to make bridges and overpasses slick and cause some minor travel disruptions. Accumulation totals will be slightly higher across northern portions of Acadiana where temperatures may stay colder through the day. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the entire area through tomorrow.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-upper 20s Tuesday morning. Models have trended a tad warmer for Tuesday, so it appears we will get above freezing Tuesday afternoon, likely getting to 35-38 degrees. This will warm the roads up by mid-morning, so ice should melt, but could remain across elevated and shady areas through the Noon hour, so exercise caution when traveling.

A hard freeze is likely Tuesday night and Wednesday with temperatures falling into the lower 20s. Make sure exposed pipes are wrapped!

A quick warming trend Wednesday and Thursday ahead of yet another Arctic front is expected by the weekend!