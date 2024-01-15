The much-advertised arctic front has arrived in Acadiana as temperatures have plummeted into the 20s to 30s along with breezy conditions. Temperatures may hover close to the freezing mark throughout the day. All of Acadiana will fall below freezing during the afternoon and evening, but this is important due to the precipitation that will be moving in through the day.

Across northern Acadiana, a few pockets of wintry mix showers are possible through the day, while a few isolated rain showers are expected for areas along and south of I-10. Scattered freezing rain is more likely this evening into tonight for all of Acadiana as temperatures will be at, or slightly below, freezing.

Ice accumulation, if any, will range from 0.01-0.10,” which is enough to make bridges and overpasses slick and cause some minor travel disruptions. Accumulation totals will be slightly higher across northern portions of Acadiana where temperatures may stay colder through the day. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the entire area.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-upper 20s Tuesday morning. Models have trended a tad warmer for Tuesday, so it appears we will get above freezing Tuesday afternoon, likely getting to 35-38 degrees. This will warm the roads up by mid-morning, so ice should melt, but could remain across elevated and shady areas through the Noon hour, so exercise caution when traveling.

A hard freeze is likely tonight and tomorrow night with temperatures falling into the lower 20s. Make sure exposed pipes are wrapped!