Cold and quiet this Monday morning in Acadiana with temperatures in the 30s to 40s. Fortunately, the winds are calm and should remain light throughout the day. Sunshine will be plentiful as highs reach into the upper 60s during the afternoon. The work week looks seasonably cool/mild with plenty of sunshine each day.

Clouds and warmer weather return by the end of the week along with a few showers possible on Friday. Even higher rain chances are in the forecast for the weekend.