Cold enough this Wednesday morning that patchy frost is possible in Acadiana, especially north of I-10 with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Mostly sunny and comfortably mild weather returns for the afternoon as highs near 67°. It’s not looking as cold tonight as lows will range in the lower 50s as clouds increase too.

A potent storm system will move across the deep south tomorrow, enhancing rain chances across Acadiana over three days. Heavy showers and storms become likely tomorrow afternoon into Friday morning. Much of Acadiana could receive 1″ to 3″ inches of rainfall with isolated higher amounts. There is a low risk for localized flash flooding and severe weather as damaging winds, tornadoes, and/or large hail are possible. The greater threat for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes should remain across southeast Texas.