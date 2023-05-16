Temperatures are back in the upper 60s to lower 70s this Tuesday morning along with a few areas of patchy fog. The weather in Acadiana today should be very similar to yesterday. A warm morning will be followed by a summer-like afternoon with highs nearing 91°. The heat index could hover in the mid-90s during the hottest part of the day.

Scattered showers and storms are expected anytime after 1:00 to 2:00 pm. Rain chances should be a little lower compared to yesterday’s storm coverage. No severe weather is expected but a few storms this time of year can produce heavy rains and strong winds.

Models are still on track with a decent cold front moving through Acadiana on Saturday. This front should bring in cooler and less humid weather on Sunday into next week. Notice the nice drop of humidity on our “Muggy Meter” this weekend.