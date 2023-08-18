Warmer and more humid weather has returned to Acadiana this Friday morning as temperatures are starting in the mid-70s. Highs today are expected to reach 103° with a heat index surpassing 110° for much of our area. The record high temperature for Lafayette for this date was set in 2011 and is 102°.

A few models are showing highs reaching 105° or hotter in the coming days, which would break the all-time record for the hottest temperature recorded in the month of August. The current record is 104°.

The dangerous heat and humidity look to continue through the week. Rain chances stay slim but a couple pop up showers and storms are possible for the afternoons of Saturday and Sunday.