



The next potent storm system will be sweeping across the deep south this week leading to another severe risk in Acadiana on Wednesday.

An early look at Futuretrack shows a line of storms moving into Acadiana after approximately Noon on Wednesday and then reaching Lafayette around 4:00 pm. Timing will need to be adjusted as we get closer to the event.

Similar to last week’s severe event, all types of severe weather are possible across the deep south. Damaging winds are the primary threat but large hail and tornadoes are possible too. The setup within the atmosphere could support stronger tornadoes that are long-lived. We think the greater risk for severe weather will be just north and northeast of Acadiana, mostly across Mississippi and northern Louisiana. As of today, much of Acadiana is under the “Slight Risk” from the Storm Prediction Center with our northeastern parishes within the “Enhanced Risk”.

As always we will need to be weather aware on Wednesday as the severe risk could be elevated, even in Acadiana.