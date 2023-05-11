Very warm and muggy weather is back in Acadiana this Thursday morning as it feels closer to mid-summer outside as temperatures start the day in the mid-70s. Fortunately, we’ve only seen a few showers as rain chances are low to begin the day too. A round of scattered showers and storms are expected by this afternoon but they shouldn’t be as numerous or as widespread as yesterday.

Also, there is another low potential for flash flooding and severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has central and eastern Acadiana back in the “Marginal Risk” which is level 1 out of 5 for the likelihood to see severe storms in the area. The flash flooding threat should be more localized and not widespread, at least in our viewing area.

Frog Festival weather is looking hot and humid but mostly quiet during the evening hours as the kickoff parade happens tonight.