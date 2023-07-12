Quieter and hotter weather is taking over Acadiana again as we see another heat wave for the next several days. A Heat Advisory is in effect for our entire area this Wednesday. Heat Index values could top 110° during the afternoon as air temperatures push into the upper 90s. You can expect more of the same heat and humidity for the next week or more.

Rain chances are forecasted to decrease as well. Isolated showers and storms are possible today, mainly during the afternoon but the activity will be less than yesterday. Unfortunately, the quieter weather could last for several days too as rain chances stay low.