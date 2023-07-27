Acadiana is under the grip of another heat wave as the next week will be dangerously hot and muggy. Highs today are expected back in the upper 90s but with the muggy air the “feels like” temperature will surpass 105° in much of the area. The weekend is looking even hotter and more humid.

Mostly quiet weather will accompany the above-normal temperatures. A pop-up shower or storm is possible each afternoon. Isolated activity should be more likely Monday and Tuesday but it won’t bring relief from the high heat or from the drought we are experiencing.