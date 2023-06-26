Acadiana will deal with another dangerous heat wave this workweek. A Heat Advisory is in place for the entire area. Each day is expected to see high temperatures near 100° with lows at night in the lower 80s. During the hottest part of the day, heat index values will range from 108° to 115°. Make sure to hydrate and take breaks when doing strenuous activities outside.

Unfortunately, we won’t see much in the way of rained-cooled air during the afternoons. Rain chances stay slim to none for the next several days. A few showers should become more likely this Friday into the upcoming weekend.