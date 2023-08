Comfortably mild weather is back in Acadiana this Thursday morning as temperatures have fallen into the 70s to 60s. Unfortunately, highs are expected to reach near 100° later today under mostly sunny skies. Humidity levels should remain low but a Heat Advisory is in effect as the heat index could surpass 105°.

Muggier air moves back into Acadiana tonight with steamy weather continuing through the weekend. Small rain chances will try to return early next week too.