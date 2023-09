Acadiana is hitting the weather repeat button this Tuesday. Mild and comfortable conditions have returned for the morning hours as temperatures have eased into the mid-60s. Another sunny and hot afternoon is expected during the afternoon with highs in the lower 90s as humidity levels remain comfortable.

Humidity will creep back up for the latter half of the workweek. The first weekend of Fall won’t have any cooler weather as high temps are stuck in the low to mid-90s for several days.