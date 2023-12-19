Another cold morning in Acadiana as temperatures are back in the 30s to 40s along with a light breeze. High clouds are moving in from Texas but we are still expecting a mostly sunny sky this Tuesday. The afternoon will be cooler compared to Monday as highs only reach the lower 60s. Lows tonight return to the 40s to 30s.

Friday starts a stretch of unsettled weather as scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the Christmas Weekend. The severe threat looks slim but heavier rains are possible.