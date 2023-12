Cold and frosty this Tuesday morning with temperatures back in the 30s across Acadiana. Your afternoon stays mostly sunny and turns milder with highs near 66°. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 30s.

Cool to mild and dry weather continues through the workweek but clouds should be more abundant Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible on Saturday with our next disturbance. Severe weather is not expected this weekend.