LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Your Tuesday is starting off cool to almost chilly across Acadiana as temperatures dip into the 50s. Similar to yesterday’s weather, the afternoon will be seasonably warm and comfortable. A few more clouds later today will make for partly cloudy skies but we’re still not expecting any rainfall within our area.

Humidity levels and rain chances look to increase late in the week and throughout the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible starting on Friday and rain chances will stay at 50% for Saturday and Sunday. Muggier conditions are expected too, making for an early taste of summer in Acadiana as high temps start to push into the upper 80s on Sunday.