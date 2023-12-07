Colder this morning in Acadiana as temperatures are in the upper 30s to low 40s along with some patchy frost. Another beautiful day is ahead as we stay mostly sunny with comfortably cool highs in the mid-60s. Clouds are expected to increase tonight and we won’t be as cold with lows in the lower 50s by Friday morning.

Showers and storms are still in the forecast for late Saturday, starting after 3:00 to 5:00 pm. Storm Predcition Center has much of the area outlined in the Level 2 out of 5 risk. A few storms could produce damaging winds, tornadoes, and/or large hail.