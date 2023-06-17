The dangerous heat and humidity in Acadiana refuses to break as another Excessive Heat Warning is in place for your Father’s Day Sunday. The heat index is expected to be between 105° to 115° through much of the afternoon tomorrow.

Temperatures tonight will only drop into the lower 80s, making for steamy conditions Sunday morning. Highs should return into the upper 90s with a heat index exceeding 105°. Rain chances are staying minimal too as only a few showers and storms are possible. Any storm could be on the stronger side with damaging winds and/or large hail. There are signs that we turn more unsettled and cooler during the upcoming workweek.