An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for all of Acadiana this Tuesday. Record heat plus muggy conditions will push “feels like” temps over 110° during the afternoon. Make sure to hydrate and take breaks when doing activities outside in this type of heat.

Rain chances look a little compared to yesterday but isolated showers and storms are possible between 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The severe threat should be limited but a couple of storms could produce strong winds, heavy rains, and frequent lightning.