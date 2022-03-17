LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Today, low-level clouds will increase as the wind field turns southerly. This is in response to a low-pressure system, which will be getting stronger to our northwest. This surface low will drag a cold front across Texas today, which will move into the state late tonight and through Friday morning. Meanwhile, a warm front will slowly move northward across the state tonight, bringing instability into the region.





With the warm front advancing northward, and an impressive temperature drop aloft, most of the instability, especially early in the event, will be elevated. Storms being elevated makes it harder for tornadoes to develop, but these storms can typically be large hail producers and can bring stronger winds down to the surface, causing damaging winds.

For this reason, I feel the dominant modes of severe weather, especially earlier in the night across northern Acadiana and central Louisiana will be hail and damaging winds. Closer to the morning hours, and as the warm front advances further north, storms could be more surface-based, which will bring the possibility of tornadoes into the mix as the wind shear in the atmosphere will definitely be adequate enough. By then, the storms may be closer to southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi. This is most likely where the higher tornado threat will reside. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has us hatched in for a level 2 risk of severe storms tonight. Primetime to see storms will be from midnight until 7am tomorrow morning.

Behind this system, mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures are anticipated for the weekend. However, another strong storm system could approach the area by next Tuesday, with another round of severe weather looking likely, so the active weather pattern looks to continue.