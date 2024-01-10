It will be a cool night with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Expect a warm Thursday with highs in the low 70s under a partly sunny sky. Showers return Friday morning. Highs will be in the upper 60s, but that will be during the morning. It will turn cooler during the afternoon. Lows over the weekend will be in the low to mid 40s. Highs will be in the mid 50s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday. The weekend will be dry. Showers arrive Monday, and much colder air returns Tuesday.