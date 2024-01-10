It will be a cool night with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Expect a warm Thursday with highs in the low 70s under a partly sunny sky. Showers return Friday morning. Highs will be in the upper 60s, but that will be during the morning. It will turn cooler during the afternoon. Lows over the weekend will be in the low to mid 40s. Highs will be in the mid 50s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday. The weekend will be dry. Showers arrive Monday, and much colder air returns Tuesday.
DOPPLER 10 STORM TEAM
7-Day Forecast
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Doppler 10 Daily Weather Forecast
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
Download the KLFY app
The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.
It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With its GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.