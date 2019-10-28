A Warm Start to the Work Week, Cold and Windy for Halloween

Warmer weather will build in for the first half of the work week. High temperatures over the next few days are expected be in the 70s to lower 80s. Rain chances return on Tuesday with isolated rain possible. Showers and storms look even likelier for Wednesday along with a low threat for severe weather.





The weather for Halloween is looking spooky with very cold and windy conditions. Some showers could linger throughout the morning Thursday but Acadiana should dry out by the evening hours for trick-or-treaters. Temperatures that evening will be in the lower 50s with wind chills in the 30s to 40s!