Your Wednesday morning is very chilly as temps settle into the mid 40s across Acadiana. This is some of the coldest air we’ve seen in several months so you may want a heavier coat to begin the day. The weather for the afternoon looks as perfect as you can get during the fall season. Sunshine will be abundant with comfortably mild temperatures in the mid 70s. Winds won’t be as strong as yesterday.
A Very Chilly Morning is Followed by a Perfect Fall Afternoon
Abbeville47°F Clear Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph ENE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
