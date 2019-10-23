Live Now
A Very Chilly Morning is Followed by a Perfect Fall Afternoon

Your Wednesday morning is very chilly as temps settle into the mid 40s across Acadiana. This is some of the coldest air we’ve seen in several months so you may want a heavier coat to begin the day. The weather for the afternoon looks as perfect as you can get during the fall season. Sunshine will be abundant with comfortably mild temperatures in the mid 70s. Winds won’t be as strong as yesterday.

Clear

Abbeville

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

46°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
51°F A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

