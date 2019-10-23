A Very Chilly Morning is Followed by a Perfect Fall Afternoon

Mild overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s by tomorrow morning. South winds will increase tomorrow afternoon in response to a developing low pressure across the middle parts of the country. The upper-level energy with this system will work through the area on Monday, helping a cold front to move through.

Ahead of the front tomorrow, expect very warm temperatures, with readings possibly getting into the middle 80s. A few showers and storms could be possible, but rain coverage will remain near 30%.