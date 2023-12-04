Typical early December weather is expected in Acadiana this workweek as we stay mostly sunny and cool. Temperatures are starting in the mid-50s today with highs near 69° during the afternoon along with a light breeze. Lows tonight should run around 10° colder compared to this morning as they fall into the lower 40s. Much of the week will see highs in the 60s with lows in the 40s.

Clouds and warmer weather make a comeback on Friday but Acadianba stays dry. The next rain chance arrives late Saturday as showers and storms look likely for Acadiana. There could be a low risk for severe weather too.