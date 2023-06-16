7:15 AM Update: The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been CANCELED in Acadiana as thunderstorm activity has weakened and diminished.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for western Acadiana until 11:00 am this Friday morning. A couple of storms could work into the area west of Lafayette as they drop southeast. I think the storm activity and severe threat remain limited but the risk of damaging winds and/or large hail is possible.

Also, an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for much of Acadiana for today and tomorrow. An Excessive Heat Warning is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions. The general rule of thumb for this Warning is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 105° or higher for at least 2 days and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75°. Please hydrate and stay cool.