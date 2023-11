Areas of mist and drizzle are working through Acadiana this Wednesday morning keeping roadways wet and slick. Cloudy and cool weather conditions are back too, with temperatures hovering in the 50s to 60s, along with a light breeze. Pockets of mist and drizzle are possible throughout the day and through tomorrow.

Warmer and drier weather makes a comeback this weekend. A strong cold front is set to move through Acadiana early next week which should bring back elevated rain chances.