LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Not as cool or chilly this Wednesday morning as much of Acadiana is running 5° to 10° milder compared to yesterday. Temperatures in the upper 50s are more likely north of I-10 to start the day. A milder morning will be followed by another seasonably warm and comfortable afternoon as highs reach the mid 80s. Clouds are more abundant this morning but should decrease later today making for partly cloudy skies with no threat for rain.

Starting tomorrow, humidity levels are expected to increase across Acadiana. Much muggier air will arrive this weekend with summer-like levels of humidity. Also, models continue to showcase the threat for scattered showers and storms Friday and throughout the weekend.

We’re not forecasting a washout for the upcoming Crawfish Festival this weekend. Scattered rain is possible each day with the lower rain chance happening on Sunday. Regardless, it will feel closer to early summer in Breaux Bridge with hot and muggy conditions outside especially on Sunday with a high near 88°.