A Little Taste of Fall for Your Thursday Morning

Slightly “cooler” and less humid weather has arrived in Acadiana this morning giving us a small taste of fall.





Temperatures are starting off mostly in the mid to upper 60s across Acadiana which is about 10° below average for early August. In addition to the slightly cooler temps in the area, the humidity levels are below normal to leading to comfortable conditions outside. The break from the summer muggy air should last through Friday.

Rain chances will remain slim to none until the weekend too. Plenty of sunshine is expected this Thursday as highs return to 90° for the afternoon making for a hot but not muggy weather.