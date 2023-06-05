Active weather returned to Acadiana this past weekend and will continue for the entire work week. Scattered showers and storms are expected every afternoon as rain chances increase to 40-60%. A few storms could produce torrential rains, strong winds, and frequent lightning but the severe threat is limited during this time of year.

Besides the enhanced rain chances, typical early June heat and humidity is in the forecast within our area. High temperatures each day will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s unless you receive some rain-cooled air. Lows at night will be around 70°, making for warm and humid mornings.