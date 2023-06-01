Summer-like heat in Acadiana for the first day of June as rain chances look slim for the next couple of days. Temperatures are back in the upper 60s to lower 70s this morning along with a few areas of fog. Afternoon highs should return to the lower 90s, factor in the humid air and the “feels like” temperature could get hotter than 95°.

We expect only a few pop-up showers and storms this Thursday during the afternoon and early evening hours. The last few day’s rain chances have been around 30-40%, this afternoon they will run at 10-20%. More of the same weather is in the forecast for tomorrow too.