Typical early September heat and humidity is expected in Acadiana this Labor Day. A warm and humid morning will be followed by a hot and sticky afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 90s. The heat index could go hotter than 105° in a few spots. Scattered showers and storms are likely during the afternoon too. The severe threat is slim but a few storms could produce heavy rains, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

Quieter and hotter weather for the latter half of the week as rain chances go down and then highs return to the upper 90s.