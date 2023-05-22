A few spotty showers or sprinkles are possible this Monday morning in Acadiana. Otherwise, the weather is mild and comfortable with temperatures in the mid-60s. Clouds should diminish as we progress through the day, leading to a partly cloudy sky. Highs are expected to be a little hotter than yesterday as we reach the mid-80s.

Starting tomorrow, highs for the rest of the work week will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Although hotter weather is returning to Acadiana, humidity levels continue to stay low and comfortable. In fact, no muggy air is in the forecast for the next 5 to 7 days.

The overall weather pattern looks very quiet too as rain chances stay slim to none for the next week.