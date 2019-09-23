Live Now
A Hot and Mostly Quiet Start to Fall for Acadiana

Fall officially kicks off today but don’t expect to feel any cooler weather anytime soon for Acadiana. This morning is starting off quiet with just a few areas of patchy fog. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds while rain chances remain slim to none. The heat index could reach the lower 100s in some spots. The weather we see today repeats for the rest of the week with only a few showers returning for the weekend.

The tropics are remaining active with two named systems with a third on the way. Tropical Storm Jerry is in the western Atlantic where it will start to make a hard turn west, away from land, in the coming day. Tropical Storm Karen formed over the weekend in the eastern Caribbean. Karen is heading due north into the Atlantic where it may start to turn west later this week. We will have to watch Karen through its lifespan closely. Much further east, Tropical Depression 13 has formed off the coast of Africa. TD 13 is expected to strengthen into Lorenzo as it heads into the central Atlantic.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

