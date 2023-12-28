A strong front moved through Acadiana and we have seen much cooler weather today, even under mostly sunny skies. Highs were in the mid-50s this afternoon and will be quickly falling after sunset. Morning starts could be in the 30-34 degree range tomorrow morning. A light freeze is likely for the I-10 corridor with upper 20s possible across northern portions of Acadiana and central parts of the state.

This will not be a pipe-busting cold by any means, but make sure you protect the sensitive plants and the pets. Also, be careful with space heaters, making sure they are three feet away from combustibles and also making sure they’re plugged directly into the wall receptacle.

We’ll warm up tomorrow, but will still be on the cool side, as highs only reach the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies.

Another light freeze, or at the very least a frost, will be possible Saturday morning, before we warm into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees Saturday afternoon.

A warming trend for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with highs climbing back into the mid-60s. Rain chances increase on New Year’s Day as an upper-level disturbance approaches the area.

