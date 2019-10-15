A Foggy Tuesday Morning is Followed by More Sct’d Rain this Afternoon

It's mild and muggy this morning as moisture is getting pulled up from the Gulf ahead of the strong front to our north. A few showers and storms will be possible this morning. The main front comes in later this afternoon and a narrow band of showers and storms could be associated with it. Severe weather chances look very low with this system and I am not anticipating organized severe weather or much in the way of heavy rainfall.

Temperatures could temporarily get into the mid-80s early this afternoon ahead of the front. The front will work in around mid-afternoon with north winds rapidly increasing behind it. Temperatures will drop some 10 degrees almost immediately behind the front. By this evening, temperatures will be dropping into the low-mid 60s. With north winds in the 10-20 mph range, there could be a bit of a chill in the air for those Friday night football games. Overnight lows will dip into the middle 50s by tomorrow morning.