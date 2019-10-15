A Foggy Tuesday Morning is Followed by More Sct’d Rain this Afternoon

Fog continues to develop and thicken up across Acadiana this Tuesday morning. The western half of the area is seeing dense fog where the visibility is dropping to around 1/4 of a mile.
The foggy morning will be followed by a warm and muggy afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 80s. We are expecting more scattered showers and storms today but it will not be as widespread as what we saw on Monday. Rain chances will run at 40% through much of the afternoon and evening as skies remain partly sunny to mostly cloudy.