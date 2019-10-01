A Foggy and Hot Start to October in Acadiana

The start of October will feel closer to August with high heat and humidity across Acadiana. Areas of dense fog are developing this Tuesday morning as visibility drops to 1/2 of a mile in some spots. Otherwise, conditions are warm and humid with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. High temps will be back in the lower 90s as the heat index hovers around 100° during the hottest part of the day. Rain chances stay slim to none. Models are finally pointing to a strong cold front for early next week which should bring in the first taste of fall across south Louisiana.