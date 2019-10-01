A Foggy and Hot Start to October in Acadiana

The summer-like heat and humidity is ramping up for the work week. Each day will see temperatures start in the mid-70s before they climb near 90° every afternoon. The humidity is much higher compared to last week so the heat index will reach the lower 100s in most of Acadiana during the hottest part of the day. Rain chances should remain low until the end of the week as isolated activity becomes more likely Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will be low for the weekend, and it will be hot, but a cold front may move through Monday, bringing in a higher chance of rain and much cooler weather.