Only a touch warmer this Wednesday morning in Acadiana as temperatures are sitting in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Humidity levels remain comfortable today as highs near 88° under another partly cloudy sky. Muggier air should start to make a comeback on Memorial Day Monday.

Hi-Resolution Models want to break out a few afternoon showers and/or storms across Acadiana. Based on model trends, we have introduced a 20% rain chance for today, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours. The hot and quiet weather continues for Thursday and Friday.