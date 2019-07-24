A Fall-Like Wednesday in the Middle of Summer

Acadiana will be enjoying a big break from the summertime heat and humidity today. Temperatures are starting off unseasonably cool as they drop into the mid to upper 60s this morning. High temperatures are expected to be more inline with early October than July as temperatures only top out around 85° this afternoon. Skies are quickly clearing this morning which will lead to a mostly sunny sky throughout the day. North winds should stay on the stronger side with some breezy conditions at times for the area.