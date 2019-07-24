A Fall-Like Wednesday in the Middle of Summer

The cold front that is bringing cooler and less humid weather to Acadiana is expected to stall in the central and northwestern parts of the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center will be watching this area in the coming days as a weak low pressure area could develop along the frontal boundary. Currently they have a 20% of tropical development over the next 5 days.

There will be no tropical threat to southern Louisiana with this possible disturbance but higher rain chances will return for the weekend as the front moves back northwards along with upper level energy.